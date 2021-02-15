Ex-offenders make up for past mistakes by making municipality run more smoothly

Former convicts pay back by cleaning up Sebokeng streets

A group of ex-convicts have taken over the task of collecting refuse and cleaning the streets of Sebokeng in the Vaal, in an effort to undo the pain they caused society in the past.



In an initiative led by Beyond Bars, about 70 youth are cleaning their township every day as the Emfuleni municipality, which is responsible for this service, cannot fulfil its duties...