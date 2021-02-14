We don't want babies named 'Valentine' or 'Mistakes Happen' in nine months, says KZN health MEC

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane on Sunday urged young “amorous couples” to practise safe sex to avoid regrets — which included scrambling for morning-after pills and contracting a sexually transmitted disease.

The MEC was using Valentine's Day to appeal to young men and women to protect themselves when engaging in sexual activity.

“So, we are saying to our people, in enjoying this day, do not get carried away. Let us be responsible, and not find ourselves with babies called Valentine’s and Phutha Liyenzeka (Mistakes Happen) by November.

“Government has given us all the options to protect ourselves. There are pills, injections, implants and condoms that are meant to help us prevent an unplanned pregnancy and unwanted babies. Let’s enjoy ourselves without any regrets,” she said.

According to a Stats SA report titled Unwanted Fertility in South Africa, about 20% of pregnancies in the five years preceding the 2016 Demographic and Health Survey (including pregnancies at the time), happened when women were not planning on having children.

The report stated that the percentage of unwanted births increased from 17.3% in 1998 to 20.4% in 2016.

“Furthermore, in a summary of a research project published in the SA Medical Journal ... academic scholars point out that unplanned pregnancies among youth pose a serious public health concern.