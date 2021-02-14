South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Motshekga gives update on government's readiness ahead of school reopening

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Sunday give an update on the government's readiness for the reopening of schools.

Schools are expected to reopen on Monday after the department announced last month that it would delay the reopening from January 27 to February 15.

The delay was due to the country grappling with the second wave of Covid-19 as well as a stronger and deadlier variant of the disease.

