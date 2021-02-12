'Pretoria needs to get rid of colonial spaces'
We need buildings with spiritual element, says architect
Tlhologello Sesana is one of the fierce young architects that are disrupting the profession.
The Tshwane University of Technology student's controversial masters thesis topic on the "Forgotten African History" re-imagines colonial spaces and sprung her to the national round of the prestigious Corobrik Architectural Student of the Year awards...
