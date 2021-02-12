South Africa

SA records 2,488 Covid-19 cases and 237 deaths in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2021 - 06:41
SA recorded another 2,488 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,484,900.
SA recorded another 2,488 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,484,900.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA recorded another 2,488 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,484,900.

But it was another day where a low positivity rate — the number of positive results in relation to the number of tests taken — was recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the 2,488 new cases came from 32,265 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.7%.

Mkhize also reported that there were 237 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities from the respiratory illness to 47,382.

Of the new deaths, 82 were in Gauteng, 46 were in the Eastern Cape, 36 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 25 were in the Free State, 19 were in Mpumalanga, 17 were in the Western Cape, and 12 were in Limpopo.

To date, 1,377,980 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92.8%.

TimesLIVE

Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shots to SA vaccination points

Pfizer said it could deliver its Covid-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of ...
News
1 day ago

SA records 3,159 Covid-19 cases and 276 deaths in the past 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that 3,159 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X