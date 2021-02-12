Mashinini was advised to isolate for 10 days, a medical note shows

Ramaphosa's farmworker asks CCMA to overturn his sacking





An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa' s cattle farm is taking the fight to get his job back to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after he was fired for missing work for two days when he took ill...