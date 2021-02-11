Vaccinating as many people as possible is key to saving SA's recovery

Vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, is critical for saving SA's economy, businesses, and livelihoods — all while boosting social development.

This is according to speakers at a multi-stakeholder webinar on the role of vaccines in economic and social recovery.

The speakers included Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach, Afrika Tikkun Group CEO Marc Lubner and University of the Free State chancellor Prof Bonang Mohale. The webinar was organised by youth development non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun.

Noach said that the longer it took to speed up a full-blown Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the longer it would take before economic, financial, and social recovery could occur.

“The fact that AstraZeneca vaccines SA received earlier this month are ineffective against protecting people from the 501Y.V2 mutation, and are near their expiration date, is making the situation even more problematic,” said Noach.

He was referring to confirmation at the weekend that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not effective against mild and moderate infection from the current dominant strain of Covid-19 in SA. It was likely, however, experts said, that it would be effective against severe infection.