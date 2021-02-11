How the people's paper reported the news of the release of Nelson Mandela

The day politics was on every page of Sowetan, even on the sport section

Amandla! roared the front page of Sowetan published a day after Nelson Mandela's release from prison 31 years ago today.



This was a rallying call that every black South African could identify with to represent resilience, resistance and struggle against oppression. On the day, however, the slogan lived up to its true meaning of power to the people!..