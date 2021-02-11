South Africa

‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba

Former minister says commission has 'ignored' his requests to cross-examine and government 'refused' to foot the bill for his lawyers

11 February 2021 - 12:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former finance, public enterprises and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must appear before the state capture commission from March 8-12. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has instructed him to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry next month.

This, he says, is “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.

“But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” Gigaba said in a message on Twitter.

A number of witnesses who have appeared before the commission have implicated Gigaba in state capture.

One of the witnesses alleged Gigaba's suits were paid for by cash received from the controversial Gupta family.

Another witness said governance issues crept in at national carrier SAA soon after Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister.

Former CEO of SAA Sizakele Mzimela told the state capture commission there was good governance under Gigaba's predecessor, minister Barbara Hogan. But this broke down when Gigaba took over as the political principal in 2010, it is alleged.

Gigaba said on Thursday the government he had served was refusing to pay the R1m his lawyers need to help him prepare for his appearance before Zondo, scheduled for March 8-12.

“I’ll, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home.”

TimesLIVE

