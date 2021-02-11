Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March

The cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until March 15.

Next month will be one year since the national state of disaster was first implemented in SA.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidency urged South Africans to use President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday as a “rallying point to turn around our economy, end gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and tackle the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment”.

“The Sona comes at a time when we all have to stand together to overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, improve the lives of South Africans and grow our economy.

“Cabinet encourages all sectors of society to work together to ensure a new social compact that will set us on a path to make SA a better place for all,” cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said.

Williams said the government has prioritised the country’s vaccination programme and reassures South Africans that this programme remains on track.