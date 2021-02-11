Bags of crayfish tails stuffed into the boot of a black Mercedes
Eight bags of crayfish tails were seized from a motorist in Cape Town after a spot check led to the discovery of the expensive seafood delicacy in the boot.
Officials attached to the city's central police crime prevention unit arrested the 32-year-old man on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act at midday on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk.
During visible policing patrols, they stopped a “suspicious” black Mercedes-Benz.
“They discovered eight blue plastic bags containing crayfish tails in the boot of the vehicle, of which the value is yet to be determined.
“The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officials of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries were contacted for their assistance with the safekeeping of the crayfish tails.”
The man was due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.
