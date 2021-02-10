Widows find a way to earn a living

Every morning, a group of about 20 women gather on a bank of Msunduzi River in KwaZulu-Natal to make bricks from mud and grass to earn a living.

The group are residents of Ehhashini location, west of provincial capital Pietermaritzburg.

They started their project in 2006. One more special thing about the group is it is made up of widows.

“We learn from each other,” says Ziningi Phetha, who joined the group after her husband died. “Our families depend on us. We have managed to pay school fees for our grandchildren with the money we get from selling these bricks,” she says.

“We use our hands and feet to mix the mud,” she explains. “We dig the soil to make the mixture ... mix it with grass to tighten the bricks. The grass makes the bricks stronger. Everything we need is here.”

Mavis Hlongwa, who is 62, said the community knows their work and they get orders for bricks from the women's cooperative.