Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud
A 39-year-old information technology (IT) executive at mobile operator Cell C has been arrested for his alleged role in fraud and corruption involving about R130m.
Adriraan Pillay was arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Germiston on Friday after a warrant of arrest was issued. He has been charged with fraud and corruption regarding an alleged tender scam.
He is the second IT professional to be arrested and charged in relation to the case.
It is claimed that the 39-year-old and his co-accused, Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, 44, who were both IT executives, colluded with a director of a contracted entity responsible for IT and network services and falsely inflated invoices, which resulted in an actual loss of more than R130m from 2012 to 2019.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the investigation ensued last year, after an internal audit that was done at the cellphone company, which resulted in the arrest of Adamjee last month.
“Pillay appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on Monday, where he was granted bail. The case was postponed to April 14, when Pillay will be joining his co-accused,” she said.
Mulamu said the investigation is continuing and more arrests were expected.
TimesLIVE
