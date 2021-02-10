Covid-19 drives super-rich South Africans onto golf courses

From golfing and yachting to collecting priceless artworks and classic cars, super-wealthy South Africans are keeping lockdown boredom at bay by indulging in expensive hobbies.

A collaborative review by Sandton wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and luxury lifestyle development Steyn City Parkland Residence delved into the top hobbies for the wealth brigade.

According to the review, golf is the most popular past time for high-net-worth individuals, with SA home to some of the world’s best courses including Steyn City, Fancourt Links and Sun City.

“The coronavirus pandemic has also revitalised golf as it is an outdoor activity that allows for easy social distancing. With many high-net-worth individuals and executives working from home, this allows more golf to be played during weekends,” said Andrew Amoils of New World Wealth.

Collecting fine wines, wine-tasting, buying watch brands that range from R300,000 to more than R10m and hunting also feature on their list of activities.