WATCH LIVE | State Capture hearing continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence
The Zondo Commission will continue to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Associate Professor – Public Law, University of Cape Town, and Prof Richard Calland.
The Commission will also hear evidence Eskom related evidence from Acting Senior Manager: Fuel Resources, Dr Ayanda Nteta, and from the former Eskom Board Member, Venete Klein.
