South Africa

WATCH LIVE | State Capture hearing continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence

By TimesLIVE - 09 February 2021 - 10:50

The Zondo Commission will continue to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Associate Professor – Public Law, University of Cape Town, and Prof Richard Calland.


The Commission will also hear evidence Eskom related evidence from Acting Senior Manager: Fuel Resources, Dr Ayanda Nteta, and from the former Eskom Board Member, Venete Klein.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe served summons to appear before state capture commission

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is set to return to the commission inquiry into state capture next month.
