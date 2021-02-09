South Africa

Trial of mother and daughter charged with brutal murder of Eastern Cape electrician to start

By Devon Koen - 09 February 2021 - 11:33
Chantell, left, and Christine Rossouw arrive at the Port Elizabeth high court on Monday, where they are to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of Petrus Scholtz.
Chantell, left, and Christine Rossouw arrive at the Port Elizabeth high court on Monday, where they are to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of Petrus Scholtz.
Image: WERNER HILLS

The trial of mother and daughter Christine and Chantell Rossouw, accused of being instrumental in the brutal murder of semi-retired electrician Petrus Scholtz, is expected to start on Tuesday in the Port Elizabeth high court after the state asked for time to consult with its first witness, who is a sentenced prisoner.

State prosecutor Marius Stander told judge Elna Revelas that due to Covid-19 restrictions it had been difficult for the state to consult with a witness, who was not named, but  arrangements were made for consultation to take place on Monday afternoon.

Christine, 57, and Chantell, 37, face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They have not yet pleaded.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X