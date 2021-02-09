SA records 1,376 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest since November 16

South Africa

There were just 1,376 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
There were just 1,376 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since November 8.

This means that there are now 1,477,511 confirmed infections countrywide. The last time SA recorded so few infections in 24 hours was on November 16 last year, when 1,245 cases were recorded.

Monday's total new cases come from 15,599 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.82%

Mkhize also reported 183 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, 45 were in Gauteng, 30 in the Western Cape, 27 in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, 21 in Mpumalanga, 19 in the North West, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Limpopo and two in the Northern Cape.

To date, 46,473 Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed across SA.

Inn total, 1,363,947 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92%.

