SA records 1,376 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest since November 16

Monday's total new cases come from 15,599 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.82%

Mkhize also reported 183 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, 45 were in Gauteng, 30 in the Western Cape, 27 in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, 21 in Mpumalanga, 19 in the North West, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Limpopo and two in the Northern Cape.

To date, 46,473 Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed across SA.

Inn total, 1,363,947 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92%.

