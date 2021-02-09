Eastern Cape teachers stay home in protest

Learnership facilitators want two months salary

The Eastern Cape facilitators employed by Khunjulwa Managed Services (KMS) to teach students doing learnerships animal and plant production, new venture creation and computer skills, say they have not been paid for two months.



The facilitators said they were promised to be paid R15,000 before deductions but said they were shocked when the company paid them between R3,000 and R8,000 last week as they were owed salaries for December and January...