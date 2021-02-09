Professor says dumping suspended AstraZeneca will be wasteful
'Give India vaccine to healthy people'
Don't throw away the one million AstraZeneca jabs. Give them to healthier people.
This is what experts have advised the government to do with the more than a million vaccines that arrived in the country last week after they were found not to offer protection against mild to moderate disease caused by the dominant Covid-19 variant in SA...
