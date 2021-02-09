Four young children die after falling into hole in Cape Town

The bodies of four children were found after they fell into a hole in Nyanga, Cape Town, the city's emergency services said.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the incident near the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection around 3pm on Monday.

Carelse said the Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival the officer informed the control centre that three minors fell into a hole.”

Carelse said just after 6pm the bodies of two boys were retrieved.

With the help of the K9 unit the body of the third child was found at around 9pm, Carelse said.

The body of the “unaccounted” fourth child was found at around 2.20am on Tuesday, he said.

TimesLIVE