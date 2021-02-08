SA hopes to get some J&J COVID-19 vaccines this week

South Africa hopes to get some doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine around the end of this week, a senior health official said on Monday, after halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to disappointing trial data.

Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine was a good fit at this stage, health ministry Deputy Director-General Anban Pillay told state broadcaster SABC, but did not say how many doses the country would soon receive.

Previously, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had secured 9 million J&J doses that were due to start arriving in the second quarter.