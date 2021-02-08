Lockdown protester locked up after 'shouting and swearing' in court

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday: “The NPA can confirm that the accused appeared at the Simon's Town magistrate's court this morning.

“The presiding officer decided to keep him in custody and referred him to a district surgeon for assessment [or] observation for a possible referral for mental observation due to his conduct in court. The accused rambled on and on, shouted and swore in court. The matter has been postponed to February 10,” said Ntabazalila.

TimesLIVE was unable to contact Peiser after his appearance.