East London business fined R5 000 after video surfaces
Buffalo City Metro on Monday said that the management of an East London establishment had been arrested after a video had surfaced showing patrons failing to comply with Covid-19 level 3 lockdown restrictions.
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said that the management had admitted to contravening the regulations and paid a R5 000 fine for exceeding the maximum number of customers allowed in business premises, after being charged and released.
The metro called for licence regulators to take “tougher actions against all establishments that break the law as this is in breach of their operating conditions.”
Indoor gatherings may not exceed 50 percent of the venue capacity, and they are expected to practice safety protocols like sanitising, checking of temperatures, wearing of masks and social distancing.
The manager of a popular restaurant/pub in East London has been arrested and fined following a party over the weekend where no #Covid-19 regulations were followed. The pub was identified as Buccaneers situated at the beachfront. @OfficialBCMM welcomed that arrest- Video supplied pic.twitter.com/1YiWpQCS00— AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) February 8, 2021
