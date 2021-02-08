South Africa

ANC veterans call on all party members to co-operate with Zondo

08 February 2021 - 18:56
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
A week after Jacob Zuma vowed to defy a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the Zondo commission, the ANC's veterans league has called on all party members to co-operate with the commission.
Image: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

The ANC's veterans league has called on all party members to co-operate fully with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The league's national executive committee, which met last week, said that in dealing with matters of integrity and the fight against corruption, remedial action should be applied in an even-handed manner to members at every level of the organisation.

“We noted that inconsistent application of rules and the constitution of the ANC, undermines the unity of the movement,” the league said on Monday, without mentioning names.

Its statement comes a week after former president Jacob Zuma vowed to defy a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the commission.

In a statement released by the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation last Monday, the former head of state said he did not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the inquiry be considered a violation of the law.

Days later, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule doubled down, criticising those who called for Zuma's suspension from the ANC, describing them as populists seeking the media's attention.

What has Zuma done now? Just leave comrade Zuma alone. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights,” Magashule told journalists during a visit to the home of departed anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rebecca Kotane.

On ANC credibility and integrity, the veterans league said it was recommitting itself to the implementation of the resolutions of the party's 54th national conference, which acknowledged that corruption, factionalism and dishonesty contradicted the party's mission and damaged its capacity to serve the people and to use the country’s resources to achieve development and transformation.

TimesLIVE

