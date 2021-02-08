Alan Winde condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of Fish Hoek protester

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has condemned the assault of a journalist by protesters at the Fish Hoek beach in Cape Town at the weekend.

A group of residents gathered at the beach under the banner “we are more” to demand an end to the national lockdown. One man allegedly pulled off the face mask worn by eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock after she asked to interview him.

Winde said the abuse and violation of Covid-19 protocols will not be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law.

“Every person has a responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to important regulations, including wearing our masks and avoiding crowds and close contact.

“This is unacceptable behaviour which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province,” he said.