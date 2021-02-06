South Africa

KZN politician Meshack Radebe dies

06 February 2021 - 14:08
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Meshack Radebe.
Meshack Radebe.
Image: Facebook/KZN Department of Transport

Prominent KwaZulu-Natal politician Meshack Radebe has died, the ANC confirmed on Saturday.

“We have lost ubhungane umkhumbi wokumoyizela — Meshack Radebe is no more. RIP Bhungane. More details will follow once we interact with the family,” said the party's provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

“He passed away from the hospital. Let us keep the family in our prayers.” 

Hailed as a political peacekeeper, Radebe played a critical role in stabilising relations between the ANC and IFP towards the end of apartheid.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Zuma was sabotaged, claims former MEC after poor supporter turnout

Embattled ex-president Jacob Zuma has been sabotaged, according to former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe.
News
1 year ago

Jacob Zuma loses bid to quash arms deal trial

Former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case was on Friday dismissed with costs by the ...
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X