KZN politician Meshack Radebe dies

Prominent KwaZulu-Natal politician Meshack Radebe has died, the ANC confirmed on Saturday.

“We have lost ubhungane umkhumbi wokumoyizela — Meshack Radebe is no more. RIP Bhungane. More details will follow once we interact with the family,” said the party's provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

“He passed away from the hospital. Let us keep the family in our prayers.”

Hailed as a political peacekeeper, Radebe played a critical role in stabilising relations between the ANC and IFP towards the end of apartheid.

This is a developing story.

