UKZN begins phased-in return to campus

First-year undergraduate students are expected to begin the academic year at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in March.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said on Friday the institution was implementing a staggered approach to phase in the reopening of limited on-campus academic activities and related return of registered students to campus or residences.

“Under the current Covid-19 alert level 3, an estimated 13,000 registered students will be permitted to return to campus, including residences,” Zondo said.

“Students who are at high risk of infection due to health issues, including comorbidities, are encouraged not to return to campus but rather to continue with remote online learning. There will be no contact teaching and learning on campus, ie. physical lectures, except for limited laboratory practicals.

“We encourage all students who are able to study online to continue to do so and not to return to campus,” she said.