Over 600 Greyhound, Citiliner employees to lose their jobs

Travellers, hawkers hit hard as bus lines screech to a halt

A mother and daughter who have been using Greyhound and Citiliner buses for over 10 years to visit each other say they are shattered that the service will no longer be available to them.



On Wednesday, Unitrans announced that Greyhound and Citiliner would no longer be operational, citing long-term economic issues that were exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The move has left hundreds of commuters who relied on their service in despair. ..