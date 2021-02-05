Load-shedding returns, until Sunday - Eskom
Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm on Friday until Sunday evening.
#Loadshedding We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021
The country was also plunged into rotational power cuts three weeks ago, when the energy utility cited loss of capacity at its generation units.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
