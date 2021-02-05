South Africa

Load-shedding returns, until Sunday - Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 05 February 2021 - 10:22
Enforced power cuts resume today.
Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm on Friday until Sunday evening. 

The country was also plunged into rotational power cuts three weeks ago, when the energy utility cited loss of capacity at its generation units.

This is a developing story.

