WATCH | Liquor board slams viral video of youth celebrating return of booze sales
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has condemned a viral video showing mask-less East London residents celebrating the lifting of the booze ban.
In the video, residents can be seen celebrating in the streets without masks and not social distancing, while shouting “buvuliwe” (it's open).
The video was shared this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that some lockdown restrictions would be eased.
Among the changes were the unbanning of the sale of booze, reopening all beaches, and shortening the curfew from 11pm to 4am.
I post this for the Einstein that rushed to respond to my earlier tweet without even reading. This was last night in East London. I repeat, these celebrations WILL end in tears. pic.twitter.com/5i0EYlIVXK— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) February 2, 2021
The ECLB said the behaviour depicted in the video was concerning. The board cautioned that if people continue to flout the Covid 19 health protocols it could lead to liquor sales being banned again.
“This is a very concerning behaviour to us to see young people celebrating the availability of alcohol,” said the board.
“It also shows the extent to which young people of our country relate to alcohol, which is the reason why most of the ECLB anti-alcohol abuse education interventions are targeting young people in order to educate them about the dangers of alcohol abuse.”
The ELCB urged liquor traders to strictly adhere to new regulations, which allow the sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption from 10am to 6pm, from Monday to Thursday.
“Liquor traders must take responsibility to ensure that their patrons always adhere to the Covid 19 health protocols.
“It is important to realise that Covid-19 is still among us and we must continue to observe and adhere to all the conditions to ensure that liquor establishments do not become superspreaders of the virus as this might again compel government to take the most undesirable action of banning the sale of alcohol,” the board said.
