Dam empty after gate left open
No water for residents despite heavy rainfall
Some residents of Phalaborwa and surrounding areas in Limpopo have spent more than a week without water after a nearby dam was left empty when authorities opened the floodgate to release pressure.
They say they have been without water after Lepelle Northern Water failed to close a broken barrage radial gate and left the plant empty at Olifants River...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.