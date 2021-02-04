He also got a backdated pay increase of R50 000
Fired Unisa manager gets bonus while sitting at home
A former facilities manager at Unisa was paid his full salary while sitting at home for six months after he was fired and he even scored an impressive performance bonus of R128,500 in December.
Pascal Mabelo, 52, whose contract was terminated by the university in June last year for absconding from work, was also given a backdated pay increase of over R50,000 in September. ..
