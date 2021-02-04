ANC mourns loss of four leaders in KZN

The ANC is mourning the loss of four KwaZulu-Natal stalwarts - Zwelifile Christopher Ntuli, Nompumelelo Bridget Ntshangase, Nonhle Mkhulisi and Alfred Duma - who all died within a few days of each other.

Former chairperson of the ANC and ANC Women’s League in Musa Dladla and district mayor of the King Cetshwayo municipality, Mkhulisi died on Thursday after she was hospitalised since December 31.

She served on the KZN provincial executive committee (PEC).

In a statement, KZN MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka described Mkhulisi as a “rare breed” of public representative who helped shape the sphere of local government in our country.

“In her, local government in our province has lost a formidable leader who understood our communities and sought to serve them with integrity until her final days. As a province, we are lost for words, for we have truly lost the best among us,” said Hlomuka.

“We have lost a humble servant who worked diligently for the people of our province and the King Cetshwayo district. Her passing leaves a deep void in the sphere of local government in KZN.”