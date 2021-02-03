Three pensioners among four dead in mystery Lady Frere killings

“Later, about 7am, two more bodies, those of a 75-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, were also found dead in their house. All the houses are in close proximity and all the victims had stab wounds,” said Kinana.

Police were yet to establish the motive for the killings. Four murder cases have been opened.

The province’s police commissioner, Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, described the murders as senseless.

“The 72-hour activation plan to track, trace and arrest the suspect or suspects has been established under the leadership of detective Capt Lindile Sigcu. The plan entails the mobilisation of critical resources to ensure that all information, intelligence and/or evidence to successfully trace the suspect/s is used efficiently,” Ntshinga added.