SAA could exit administration this month, government says
South African Airways (SAA) may exit administration at the end of February and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, the department of public enterprises said on Wednesday.
The public enterprises department said in a presentation that the remainder of a R10.5bn bailout could flow to the airline now that an appropriation act had been passed.
A plan for SAA to resume operations had not yet been agreed, it said.
