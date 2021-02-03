South Africa

SAA could exit administration this month, government says

By Reuters - 03 February 2021 - 12:16
SAA may exit administration at the end of February.
South African Airways (SAA) may exit administration at the end of February and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, the department of public enterprises said on Wednesday.

The public enterprises department said in a presentation that the remainder of a R10.5bn bailout could flow to the airline now that an appropriation act had been passed.

A plan for SAA to resume operations had not yet been agreed, it said.

