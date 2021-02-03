Protesters demanding jobs disrupt production at Limpopo mine

Production at Foskor's mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, came to a halt on Wednesday as community members protested outside.

The protesters — who blockaded the entrance to the mine with burnt tyres and debris — were demanding jobs and contract work at the mine. It comes after a Pretoria firm was contracted for a multimillion-rand deal to supply oil to the mine.

The protesters, affiliated to the Ba-Phalaborwa Community Forum (PCF), did not allow employees of the mine to enter or exit.

PCF secretary Given Risenga complained that the company, Advent Oil, had not introduced themselves to the community in and around Phalaborwa, and did not hold discussions about employing locals.

“Advent Oil comes all the way from Gauteng with their own employees to come work our land, while hundreds of local community members are unemployed and live in poverty,” Risinga said.

He said Foskor had set up a meeting between Advent Oil and PCF for Friday, but vowed to continue with protests until their demands were met.

“No-one is going in or out of these gates, even tomorrow,” he said.

Foskor's is one of the biggest phosphate acid open pit mines in Limpopo.