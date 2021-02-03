Greyhound, Citiliner shutting shop after 37 years on the road

Greyhound was the first luxury coach operator to start an intercity scheduled service, as far back as 1984. Their network covers all major cities in SA as well as Harare and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, and Maputo in Mozambique.

Citiliner is a division of Greyhound that started operating in 2005, with scheduled services to Mthatha as well as Harare and Bulawayo. The semi-luxury coach transported more than 500,000 passengers annually over eight million kilometres.

Some people voiced their concerns about the closure, with some blaming the lockdown.