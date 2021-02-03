Gauteng education incurs over R1bn in irregular expenditure

The Gauteng education department has incurred an amount of more than R1bn on irregular expenditures for the 2019/20 financial year.

The figures were revealed in the department’s annual report for the same period .

According to the report, this was as a result of:

extension of the building lease commitment on a month-to-month basis amounting to over R123m;

amounting to over R123m; non-compliance with supply chain management processes relating to school nutrition tender amounting to more than R821m;

non-compliance with supply chain management process relating to event management service of over R14m; and

non-compliance with supply chain management processes relating to restorative repairs service tender amounting to over R2m.

According to the report, to prevent recurrence, the department had implemented corrective actions by developing additional controls to prevent irregular expenditure incurred from the prior year.

“However, the impact of legacy issues still contributes significantly to the current irregular expenditure. Disciplinary processes are followed in respect of officials that may be responsible for the irregular expenditure; however due to the volume of documentation to be evaluated during the tender process there are risks of human error because of the manual nature of processes. Despite this, the department is committed to prevent irregular expenditure,” read part of the report.

The DA voiced its concern over the amount incurred as a result of irregular expenditure. DA provincial shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho said the irregular expenditure amounts are increasing on a yearly basis, something that indicated that the department was failing when it comes to good governance.

“Lack of consequence management contributes to irregular expenditure and it is high time that both the head of department and chief financial officer should explain why the department has failed to take the necessary measures to avoid irregular expenditure arising from the procurement processes,” Ramulifho said.

He said the reports of more than R431m in irregular expenditure purported to have been used to decontaminate schools last year clearly confirms that the department is disregarding the Public Finance Management Act.

The report also shows that the department collected more than R56m in revenue compared to the projected R3.2m, meaning that it over-collected by R24m.

This was as a result of an increase in the commission received from insurances and garnishees, change in the allocation of parking bays to only senior management members to include all officials that apply for parking, also the increase in number of applications for examination certificates and requests for the remarking or rechecking of examination scripts.

“Also the fines, penalties and forfeits revenue collected was R112,000 compared to R42,000 which was as a result of the increase in the number of employees charged with misconduct and cases were resolved with the payment of fines as a sanction. There were also recoveries from contractual departmental debt and recovery of expenditure from previous financial year.”