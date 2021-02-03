Cops condemn villagers for stoning police station, demanding release of 19 suspects nabbed for murder

Police in Limpopo have condemned in the strongest possible terms the actions of a group of community members who last night launched an attack on Masisi police station, throwing stones and in the process, breaking some of the windows.



The attack happened after the arrest of 19 suspects after the brutal murder of four people at Ha-Mutele village in Venda on Monday...