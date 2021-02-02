South Africa

WATCH | SA lockdown restrictions eased: booze & beaches are back as first vaccines arrive

02 February 2021 - 06:45
Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA will remain on adjusted lockdown alert level 3 but he said that many restrictions will be lifted. These include the ban on the sale of alcohol, restrictions on faith-based gatherings and a shortening of the curfew which will now be from 11pm-4am.

Ramaphosa also elaborated on SA's vaccine progress after the first batch arrived in the country. The first one million vaccinations will be prioritised for health-care workers across the public and private sectors.

The national vaccine strategy phased rollout of vaccines will see phase 2 prioritise essential workers, people over 60 years, those with comorbidities and those living in nursing homes and hostels.

In phase 3 the vaccination programme will be extended to the rest of South Africa's adult population.

Ramaphosa reiterated that no-one will receive the vaccine against their will.

Most Africans could be vaccinated by the end of 2021: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the goal is for most Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.
News
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows transparency on Covid vaccine rollout amid concerns

The government has not been sufficiently transparent about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy but it wants to do better, admitted President Cyril ...
News
16 hours ago

Booze unbanned and beaches open as Ramaphosa eases level 3 lockdown

SA will remain under lockdown level 3, but a number of the restrictions - including the ban on the sale of alcohol and the restrictions on worship - ...
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X