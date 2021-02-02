WATCH | SA lockdown restrictions eased: booze & beaches are back as first vaccines arrive

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA will remain on adjusted lockdown alert level 3 but he said that many restrictions will be lifted. These include the ban on the sale of alcohol, restrictions on faith-based gatherings and a shortening of the curfew which will now be from 11pm-4am.

Ramaphosa also elaborated on SA's vaccine progress after the first batch arrived in the country. The first one million vaccinations will be prioritised for health-care workers across the public and private sectors.