Tech-savvy farmer changes finance game for smallholders
Zamokuhle Thwala was struggling as a smallholder farmer when he got a brilliant idea to start a fintech company to empower farmers like him.
His company AgriCool, which was founded in 2019, is a digital crowdfunding platform that allows for individuals to empower smallholder farmers who are deprived access to finance through conventional banks by investing in their agribusinesses...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.