Tech-savvy farmer changes finance game for smallholders

Zamokuhle Thwala was struggling as a smallholder farmer when he got a brilliant idea to start a fintech company to empower farmers like him.



His company AgriCool, which was founded in 2019, is a digital crowdfunding platform that allows for individuals to empower smallholder farmers who are deprived access to finance through conventional banks by investing in their agribusinesses...