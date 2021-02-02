Police union chair given marching orders for beating fellow officer, public disturbance

SA Police Union (Sapu) chair Mpho Kwinika has been given the boot from the police service.

SAPS announced on Tuesday that Kwinika had been fired after a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of serious misconduct. He was accused of, among other things, beating a fellow police officer.

“Mr Kwinika faced disciplinary action relating to an incident which occurred in March 2019 when police officers, responding to a complaint of public disturbance, found him with his friends outside a block of flats in Pretoria,” said Brig Vish Naidoo.

“Kwinika was allegedly abusive towards the police officers and assaulted one of them. He was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, among which were public disturbance, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.”