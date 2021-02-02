Cash van blown up and robbed in Mpumalanga

A cash van was blown up and robbed in the Vaalbank area in Mpumalanga on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Marble Hall and was passing Senotlelo when it came under attack.

Muridili said a group of suspects travelling in an Audi A4 opened fire at the cash van, forcing it to a halt.

She said the guards were taken to an open area alongside the road before the gang blew up the cash van.

The robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and the three firearms of the guards.

“ Three other vehicles are also reported as having formed part of the robbery including a white Audi Q7 as well as a charcoal Mercedes-Benz.

“No arrest and no injuries were reported.”

TimesLIVE