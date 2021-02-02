South Africa

Cash van blown up and robbed in Mpumalanga

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 February 2021 - 09:29
Police said the cash van was travelling from Marble Hall passing Senotlelo when it came under attack.
Police said the cash van was travelling from Marble Hall passing Senotlelo when it came under attack.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A cash van was blown up and robbed in the Vaalbank area in Mpumalanga on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Marble Hall and was passing Senotlelo when it came under attack.

Muridili said a group of suspects travelling in an Audi A4 opened fire at the cash van, forcing it to a halt.

She said the guards were taken to an open area alongside the road before the gang blew up the cash van.

The robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and the three firearms of the guards.

“ Three other vehicles are also reported as having formed part of the robbery including a white Audi Q7 as well as a charcoal Mercedes-Benz.

“No arrest and no injuries were reported.”

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Booze, illicit cigarette and drugs in car engine: Police bust 'sinners'

Police have had their hands full with peddlers of illicit substances.
News
2 weeks ago

Man with stash of cash, high-end new furniture, arrested for George heist

A cash-in-transit robbery suspect is expected to make a first court appearance for armed robbery on Friday in connection with a robbery that took ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X