South Africa

Two KZN men bust with bakkie-load of beer

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 01 February 2021 - 12:32
Zuluand police arrested two men who were transporting alcohol at the weekend.
Zuluand police arrested two men who were transporting alcohol at the weekend.
Image: KZN SAPS

Two men were nabbed with a bakkie full of beer on Sunday. 

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were pulled over by the Zululand district task team on the R66 near the Mkhuze River in northern KZN.

Upon conducting a search, the team discovered liquor inside the vehicle.

According to a statement, the liquor was being moved from Pongola to Mashona and Mahlabathini. 

The men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested under the Disaster Management Act.

They were fined R1,000 each and are expected to appear before the Magudu magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for selling liquor in defiance of lockdown regulations

Three weeks after lockdown regulations were promulgated banning the sale of liquor, police in Kimberley arrested a 63-year-old man for selling liquor ...
News
2 weeks ago

R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars

A truck driver was arrested in Durban on Friday for transporting imported beer worth R1.9m in violation of lockdown regulations.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X