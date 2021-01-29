With R32m in the bank, Lotto winner will finally move out of his mom’s flat
A house, school fees, a car and medical aid are his priorities
A 50-year-old man from Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, who is one of the latest Lotto winners, says he will use his winnings to finally buy his own home.
Ithuba said the man is one of two who won R32m in the Lotto Plus draw earlier this month. He collected his winnings this week.
He had used a R80 ticket wager and the “quick pick” selection method.
“The single father of two in his 50s, who still lives with his mother, is in awe of his new multimillion status. The winner revealed he has been playing the lottery for many years and despite not having won anything before, he had faith that one day he would win a lottery jackpot,” said the lottery operator.
The winner seemed to have priorities about what he wanted to do with his winnings. He wants to buy his own home - but living apart from his mother is not part of the plan.
“I have been living with my mother in her flat for a long time. First on my list is to buy a new house where both my mother and I will live comfortably. I will also pay for my daughter’s education, buy a car, get us all on medical aid and invest some of my winnings. Those are my priorities”, he said, adding that his “dream had finally come true”.
The man told Ithuba he would continue to live a modest life.
He intends to keep his fortune a secret, revealing it only to his closest family members.
He has accepted counselling from Ithuba.
The winning numbers from that draw were 7, 20, 21, 31, 39, 52 and the bonus number 51.
TimesLIVE
