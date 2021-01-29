State capture: Jacob Zuma's Nasrec ambitions thwarted despite deploying 'rogue spooks'

Rogue intelligence operatives were called back from the wilderness to infiltrate the ANC 2017 Nasrec elective conference.

This was evidence presented at the Zondo commission on Friday.

“Ms K”, a masked witness testifying at the state capture inquiry, revealed on Friday that members of special ops were very much involved in the affairs of the conference that elected Cyril Ramaphosa into the ANC top job.

Operatives belonging to the Chief Directorate of Special Operations (CDSO), which was “purportedly” disbanded by then spy boss Arthur Fraser in 2016, were deployed to the watershed ANC conference.

The special ops, the commission heard this week, was doing rogue intelligence to serve former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies while it was weaponised against his political foes.