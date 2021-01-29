Tzaneen wins inflated costing battle against company

Court declares road tenders unlawful

Two multimillion-rand road tenders have been set aside and declared unlawful after the court found that they were awarded under misrepresentations of figures.



The Limpopo High court in Polokwane yesterday ruled in favour of Tzaneen local municipality, which had approached the court to set aside over R30m tender awarded to Tshiamiso Trading 135 in 2018 after it discovered discrepancies...