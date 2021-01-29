Tzaneen wins inflated costing battle against company
Court declares road tenders unlawful
Two multimillion-rand road tenders have been set aside and declared unlawful after the court found that they were awarded under misrepresentations of figures.
The Limpopo High court in Polokwane yesterday ruled in favour of Tzaneen local municipality, which had approached the court to set aside over R30m tender awarded to Tshiamiso Trading 135 in 2018 after it discovered discrepancies...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.