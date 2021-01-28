South Africa

Trial date set for axed manager after panty debacle

By Raahil Sain - 28 January 2021 - 12:59
Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) protest outside the PE magistrate’s court on Wednesday to show their support for the complainants in a crimen injuria case against a former store manager.
Image: WERNER HILLS

A trial date has been set in the case against a former manager at JA Floral Distributors.

Natasha Da Mata-Correia, 30, scolded four employees whom she allegedly accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet on the premises. She also allegedly instructed them to pull down their panties to reveal who was responsible.

She briefly appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Wednesday, in connection with a charge of crimen injuria. Her case was postponed until April 29 for trial.

The incident took place in September last year.

Women recall strip search ordeal at work

Blood droplets led to humiliation
News
2 years ago

'I was told my pad is full' - Stripped Moja Café waitress

Moja Cafe suspends female supervisor
News
1 year ago

Another Moja Cafe staffer makes strip-search claim

Chef's revelation follows that of waitress at eatery.
News
1 year ago

