Trial date set for axed manager after panty debacle

A trial date has been set in the case against a former manager at JA Floral Distributors.

Natasha Da Mata-Correia, 30, scolded four employees whom she allegedly accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet on the premises. She also allegedly instructed them to pull down their panties to reveal who was responsible.

She briefly appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Wednesday, in connection with a charge of crimen injuria. Her case was postponed until April 29 for trial.

The incident took place in September last year.