Prominent businessman and husband of KZN MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube dies

Sibusiso Ncube, a businessman and the husband of KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has died.

Brandpartners, of which Ncube was the chair, announced his death on Thursday.

“It was a great privilege to know Mr Ncube personally and to work alongside him,” said Brandpartners CEO Clinton Govender.

“His exceptional leadership style in his role of chair will be sorely missed at the company.

“Mr Ncube was known and respected for his achievements and championing diversity in business, and we would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the business landscape,” said Govender.