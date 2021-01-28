Prominent businessman and husband of KZN MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube dies
Sibusiso Ncube, a businessman and the husband of KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has died.
Brandpartners, of which Ncube was the chair, announced his death on Thursday.
“It was a great privilege to know Mr Ncube personally and to work alongside him,” said Brandpartners CEO Clinton Govender.
“His exceptional leadership style in his role of chair will be sorely missed at the company.
“Mr Ncube was known and respected for his achievements and championing diversity in business, and we would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the business landscape,” said Govender.
On Wednesday Dube-Ncube's communication team said it had been inundated with calls from media houses regarding the couple's state of health.
“At this stage, unfortunately we are unable to respond to general enquiries from colleagues in the media,” said spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
“We however wish to indicate that text messages and calls from members of the public are acknowledged with humility. We offer to respond at an appropriate time after consultation with the executive authority.”
