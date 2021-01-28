'I can now move on with my life'

MaNtuli feels vindicated after testimony on SSA shenanigans

Nompumelelo Ntuli, the wife of former president Jacob Zuma, has spoken out about the trauma she suffered in the hands of spooks who held her against her will because she was suspected of poisoning her husband.



Ntuli, speaking through her lawyer, Ulrich Roux, yesterday said the incident had weighed heavy on her shoulders for more than four years after "contracted henchmen and private security guards" of the former president detained her without due process...